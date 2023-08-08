NEOSHO, Mo. — The 11th annual Crowder College Roughrider Rodeo will be held Friday and Saturday, Aug. 18-19, at 608 Field Ave. Gates will open at 6 p.m., with the rodeo starting at 7:30 p.m.
The rodeo is a scholarship fundraiser for students in the agriculture program.
Top rodeo contestants will compete in nine events. Local vendors and concessions will also be available. Gizmo McCracken will provide the entertainment both nights.
Tickets are $10 for adults, $8 for children ages 6-12 and free for children 5 and younger. They may be purchased online at www.CrowderBookstore.com and at the Crowder College bookstore, First Community Bank locations and Eric Norris-State Farm Insurance. Commemorative T-shirts are also available for $10 at the bookstore and will be available at the rodeo.
Tickets may be purchased at the gate for an additional $2 each.
Sponsors include River Bend Casino and Hotel in Wyandotte, Oklahoma.
Details: 417-455-5720.
