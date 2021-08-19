NEOSHO, Mo. — The ninth annual Roughrider Scholarship Rodeo will be held Friday and Saturday at 608 Field Ave. Gates open at 6 p.m., with the rodeo starting at 7:30 p.m.
The event is a scholarship fundraiser for students in the agriculture program. Top rodeo contestants will compete in nine different events that are ACRA/IPRA-sanctioned. Local vendors and concessions will also be available.
Tickets are available in advance and are $10 for adults, $8 for children and free for those 5 and younger. They can be purchased at the Crowder College bookstore, First Community Bank locations and Eric Norris-State Farm Insurance. Tickets may be purchased at the gate for an additional $2 each.
The rodeo is sponsored in part by River Bend Casino and Hotel in Wyandotte, Oklahoma.
Details: 417-455-5720.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.