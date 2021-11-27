NEOSHO, Mo. — Public forums with the four finalists for the presidency of Crowder College will begin this week.
Each candidate will participate in two one-hour forums, which are open to Crowder faculty, administrators, staff and students, and also to the public. No reservations are needed to attend.
The forums will be held in person in the Wright Conference Center. Social distancing guidelines will be followed; the maximum capacity for attendance is 125. A link to attend the forums virtually can be found at crowder.edu.
Each forum will consist of a brief introduction of the candidate, followed by a question-and-answer session. Attendees will be asked to provide feedback to the college board of trustees via an online survey at the conclusion of each forum. Surveys will close at 9 a.m. the day following each candidate’s forum. Links to each survey also can be found online at crowder.edu.
The forums are scheduled:
• From 10 to 11 a.m. and from 2 to 3 p.m. Monday with Colleen Simpson, vice president of student services and regional learning centers at Northeast Wisconsin Technical College.
• From 10 to 11 a.m. and from 2 to 3 p.m. Tuesday with Kim Armstrong, vice chancellor for student, equity and community affairs at Arkansas State University Three Rivers.
• From 10 to 11 a.m. and from 2 to 3 p.m. Wednesday with Katricia Pierson, president of East Central (Oklahoma) University.
• From 10 to 11 a.m. and from 2 to 3 p.m. Thursday with David Hinds, consultant with the Texas Association of Community Colleges.
The board is looking for a successor to President Glenn Coltharp, who plans to retire.
