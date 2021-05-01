NEOSHO, Mo. — Crowder College will host Camp AMPED, or Advanced Manufacturing Product Entrepreneurial Design, this summer to help inspire the next generation of inventors, engineers, entrepreneurs and manufacturers.
Camp AMPED is a technical, hands-on experience to introduce students to 21st-century manufacturing technology and basic entrepreneurial skills. It’s part of a national program developed by Nuts, Bolts & Thingamajigs, the foundation of the Fabricators & Manufacturers Association.
The camp is for girls and boys ages 14-16 and will take place July 12-16 at the Joplin Advanced Training and Technology Center, 420 Grand Ave. in Joplin. Students in the program will learn basic computer aided drafting skills, blueprint reading, scaling/dimensioning, reverse engineering and 3D printing for prototyping.
“This summer camp is a wonderful opportunity for students to learn the design process and transform their product design into a manufactured product,” said Melissa Oates, the camp’s coordinator. “Students will experience the manufacturing process for themselves. This hands-on learning is a great way for teenagers to explore career options and have fun at the same time.”
The registration fee is $99 per student, which includes a camp T-shirt, instruction, materials and lunch. Due to the hands-on nature of the program, space is limited. Registrations will be accepted on a first-come, first-served basis.
Register at crowder.edu/amped-camp.
