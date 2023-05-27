NEOSHO, Mo. — The Crowder Technical Education Center building trades program will auction off two tiny houses that have been built by high school students learning the construction trade under the supervision of their instructors.
The houses are 12 feet by 24 feet and include a full kitchen, a three-quarters bathroom, loft sleeping quarters, washer and dryer hookups, concrete siding, Heritage shingle roof, Twin Oaks cabinets, shiplap ceilings, vinyl flooring and sheetrock walls. Plumbing and electrical systems are in place and ready for hookup. Both houses are wired for mini split HVAC systems, which are not included, and are built on skids for full mobility and setup for placement on foundation.
An open house to view the structures will be from 8 to 11 a.m. Wednesday at the Dell Reed Technical Education Center on Crowder College's Neosho campus. Additional showings can be scheduled by calling 417-455-5596.
They will be sold via online auction beginning Wednesday and continuing through June 30. To view and bid, go to http://bidpal.net/tinyhouse2023.
Buyers will be able to bid online and set a maximum bid during this time. The successful bidder will be notified at the end of the auction. Minimum bid is $25,000 per cabin, and the buyer will be responsible for loading and transporting and any insurance costs.
The building trades program, taught by Scott Cianci, teaches students framing, roofing, plumbing, electrical and finish work. Students are juniors and seniors from high schools in Neosho, McDonald County, Seneca, East Newton and Diamond.
Students started the tiny houses in August and completed them last week, said Nathan Fent, director of the Technical Education Center. They also worked throughout the school year on a couple of Habitat for Humanity homes in Neosho and worked toward construction-related certifications, he said.
Through it all, the approximately 30 students in the program this year gained hours and hours of hands-on experience, Fent said.
"Whether the students want a career in construction or not, I think they're gaining some valuable skills through the program," he said. "It's just a great opportunity to do something that may not be available to them at their high school."
Fent said the tiny houses — constructed by the building trades program for nearly a decade now — always sell at auction in the spring. The benefit of them, he said, is that they're ready to go and designed for permanent placement on a foundation.
"I think there's a lot of interest in tiny houses right now," he said. "I think they're popular."
