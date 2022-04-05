NEOSHO, Mo. — Crowder College will host a career expo and job fair from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Bob Sneller Gymnasium on the Neosho campus.
More than 50 area employers and program booths will be set up in the gym. The event is free and open to current students, high schools groups, alumni and community members.
Attendees will be able to participate in live demonstrations and activities, explore career pathways with area employers and apply for jobs. Prizes will also be drawn from attendees who register.
