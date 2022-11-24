NEOSHO, Mo. — The Crowder College theater department will present "Little Women" at 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, Dec. 1-3 and Dec. 8-10, with 2 p.m. matinees on both Saturdays, in the Elsie Plaster Community Center.
The show is adapted by Peter Clapham from the Louisa May Alcott novel. It is directed by NaTasha O’Brien-Davies.
Tickets are $10 for adults, $8 for students and $6 for children ages 2-12. They can be reserved by calling 417-455-5678 or visiting the Crowder bookstore or Facebook page. They also are available for purchase at the door.
Donations of hygiene products will be accepted for a $2 discount on tickets.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.