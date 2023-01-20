NEOSHO, Mo. — Crowder College choral music instructor Becky Shaw will hold open auditions for fourth- and fifth-grade students in the area to participate in the newly formed Crowder College Regional Children’s Choir.
The first meeting will be at 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, in the Wright Conference Center inside the Arnold Farber building on the Neosho campus. Rehearsals will be at 6 p.m. Mondays, with the exception of school holidays. A performance will be in late April on the Neosho campus.
Participation is free. Students will be provided the music, a folder and a T-shirt.
Details: BeckyShaw@Crowder.edu, 417-455-5634.
