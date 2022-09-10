JANE, Mo. — A $17,000 donation will be used to remodel a chemistry classroom at the the Crowder College-Jane campus.
The donors — Liberty Utilities, represented by Jordan Bolinger, and longtime Crowder supporter and foundation board member Bill Martin — had the honor of cutting the ribbon in the new home of the emergency medical services program, which includes EMT and paramedic training, as well as allied health programs.
Liberty contributed $10,000 to the remodeling project of the former lab, previously sponsored by The Empire District Electric Co. in 2014.
“Liberty has a longstanding relationship with Crowder College, and Crowder College plays such a significant role in not only building our communities but in strengthening our communities as well,” said Bolinger, territory manager of business and community development for Liberty.
“Emergency medical workers are typically first on the scene. They are, in fact, our first responders, our front-line workers. Their service, care and attention are vitally important to everyone at some point in our lives, whether directly or indirectly,” Bolinger said. “We are very grateful for their commitment to the field in serving our communities and our loved ones.”
Crowder College President Katricia Pierson said each of Crowder’s six campuses is unique to the community where it is located. The McDonald County location offers various degree opportunities; however, the thrust of the programs revolve around the “in-demand health care sector."
“The college is always seeking ways to keep the burden of education off our students. This generous partnership with business and community members makes it possible,” Pierson said.
Martin contributed the remainder of the amount in support of the remodel of the former chemistry lab. Not only was the room remodeled, but state-of-the-art training equipment was also purchased to provide the most up-to-date education possible for those seeking certificates or degrees in the emergency medical services field.
Martin has served in various capacities in and around Jane and McDonald County. He is a current member of the Crowder College Foundation board and the McDonald County Area Chamber of Commerce.
“We can’t express enough how important it is to be involved in our communities. A community can grow and advance only as much as we as members put into it,” Bolinger said.
