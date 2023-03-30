Today we were in Webb City to cover Crowder College's celebration of the 25th anniversary of its campus there.
The event included guest speakers and some refreshments for those in attendance.
Learn more about the 25-year history of the Webb City campus, along with what is coming up to celebrate Crowder College's overall 60th anniversary, in a story later today at joplinglobe.com and in Friday's print edition.
We'll also bring you:
- Details about the next step for the Joplin High School Constitution Team.
- An update on the weather situation heading into Friday.
- Information about what happened in the state Legislature today.
Have a nice Thursday evening. Stay weather-aware.
