Crowder College's Advanced Training & Technology Center in Joplin will host the Southwest District Leadership and Skills Conference today.
Contestants from high school and college will participate in the team welding-fabrication competition.
Nearly 40 students from technical schools in Nevada, Lamar, Joplin, Neosho and Reeds Spring will compete at the high school level, with Crowder College and Ozark Technical College on the postsecondary level.
The contest will wrap up this afternoon with awards, prizes and Crowder College scholarships to top finishers.
