NEOSHO, Mo. — Crowder College and Cottey College have signed two revised articulation agreements to streamline transfers.
The agreements make Crowder associate degrees equivalent to two years at Cottey, a women's college in Nevada.
One agreement allows a “2+2” transfer into degree programs for psychology, organizational leadership or business administration-management, said Jill Compton, associate vice president for academic affairs at Cottey. Approved two-year degrees from Crowder can transfer directly as the first two years of a bachelor’s degree at Cottey.
The other agreement certifies that any female student who earns an associate degree from Crowder will be admitted to Cottey with a transfer scholarship. Cottey also will waive the application fee and most general education requirements for those students.
“Our primary goal was to smooth the transfer process for our students," Compton said. "I want students to not feel as though they have lost credits in a transfer process. I want everything that they do to feel like it counts.”
Compton said Crowder and Cottey have had a strong relationship for years. According to Crowder President Glenn Coltharp, students at Crowder’s Nevada campus can use Cottey’s library, and students from either college can enroll in a class from the other.
Crowder has an articulation agreement with all area colleges and many distant ones, Coltharp said. He said enrollment at universities has been falling, so many colleges create agreements to reach a key audience.
“Community colleges are more affordable than universities,” Coltharp said. “And so, many times to make a degree more affordable, students will do their first two (years) at a community college and then transfer with it.”
Although many students have adopted this mindset, some still miss the opportunity for an optimized transfer, Coltharp said. Although students can transfer individual classes to fulfill baccalaureate degree requirements, Coltharp encourages them to finish their associate degree to receive full transfer benefits.
Regardless of the type of transfer, department heads at both colleges had to approve the equivalency of each other’s courses, Coltharp said. Each course must cover the same basic competencies and, for some programs, meet state requirements.
Compton said the most important thing is that the agreements are available to serve students.
“It’s really about smoothing the process, reducing student debt (and) keeping them to on-time graduation," she said.
