NEOSHO, Mo. — Ethan Harp didn't mind getting surprised during a game of Super Smash Bros.
Earlier, he had taught a camper the opportune time to try a certain move called a toss. When that camper surprised him by tossing Harp perfectly, it made him proud, even though he was on the receiving end.
"Coming from the view where I grew up with video games, and learned them for myself, it's fulfilling to teach them how to do what they are wanting to do," said Harp, a member of Crowder College's esports team.
The third-semester team member was one of several team members who worked on video game skills with campers during an inaugural summer camp last week. The camp put a focus on competitive video gaming with students who attended one of two sessions based on their age.
Thursday was the day for campers 12 and older; on Wednesday the camp hosted students 7 to 11 years old. About 30 campers attended Thursday's session and got help with Super Smash Bros, Fortnite and other staples. They also tried out some other titles — SnowRunner, an open-world driving simulator that challenges players to negotiate treacherous terrain in large trucks, was a surprise hit.
Jackson Lewis-Hite, a Crowder database development employee who also works with the esports team, said the camp helped video game enthusiasts make new friends.
"The really nice part is that campers can meet other people here, then exchange gamer tags and play games together for years," Lewis-Hite said. "They meet friends they wouldn't have met otherwise."
The camp is a fundraiser for Crowder's esports team — formed in 2019, the team competes against similar programs in the NJCAA. Lewis-Hite said it helps introduce the team to the community and serve it by helping kids who enjoy video games.
Lessons such as teamwork and social skills were featured, as well as techniques and strategies for how to play their favorite games competitively.
What is called esports is a fast-growing entertainment field. Professional streamers build audiences based on their gameplay, and competitive teams play for big prizes.
Gaming becomes specialized at such a competitive level, Harp said.
"There is a lot more intensity to it, that's for sure," Harp said. "There's a different type of learning you get to. When in a competitive scene, you learn more about the game's statistics. ... You get into learning the internals of the game."
The camp also put an emphasis on physical activity. Part of Thursday's session was spent outside getting air, stretching and relaxing. Harp and other team members also put some time into explaining the benefits of stretching and acts as simple as breathing.
"A lot of people will hold their breath during tense moments, and that makes us anxious because we're not getting enough oxygen," Harp said. "It's also important to stretch your hands. You can get repeated stress injuries from doing things over and over."
Lewis-Hite said campers were able to learn as little or as much as they wanted. The important part was that they got to meet with people who had similar interests.
That can go a long way toward helping kids open up and communicate, he said. It also helped him do a little future recruiting for the team, he said.
"We asked campers to bring a game they enjoy playing, and we would have our team members help them improve," Lewis-Hite said. "But some of the kids didn't even want to improve. They were just happy to talk about what's going on."
