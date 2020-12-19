NEOSHO, Mo. — The Missouri Community College Association awarded Crowder College math instructor Samantha Fay with the 2020 Excellence in Teaching Award.
Several years ago, Fay created a new math course, which she believes to have earned her the award. Fay said the course, Quantitative Reasoning, is aimed at students who won’t use algebra in their everyday lives. She said her goal is to teach students that math is a necessary life skill and to create a course that covered more practically applicable aspects. Fay said the course covers subjects such as finances, probability and statistics, and unit conversions.
The award for excellence in teaching used to be given by the governor’s office, Fay said, but the MCCA took over several years ago. Faculty from each community college in the state nominate fellow instructors, then vote to decide the college’s winner. This year, Fay said she was honored to be chosen by her colleagues at Crowder.
“The fact that other faculty have seen the work and recognized its usefulness to our students is touching,” Fay said. “I’m very lucky to have found a place … that really does focus so much on their students.”
Fay has been teaching at Crowder for 10 years. Tired of jokes about how useless math was, Fay was inspired by a conference called “Quantitative Literacy.” She said the conference, which promoted practical math and group work, grabbed her attention.
About five years ago, Fay said, Missouri added contemporary math to its list of “Core 42” courses, transferable among all colleges in the state. This not only allowed Crowder to provide a practical math course, it encouraged it. Fay took charge, creating a course syllabus, finding a textbook and other resources, and training other instructors to teach it.
Fay didn’t always want to be a math instructor. She said she got a bachelor’s degree in economics from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, not knowing what she wanted to do upon graduation. As an undergraduate, she took a course called Calculus in Mathematica in which some students — including Fay — became class assistants, helping other students through the course. After college, as she considered possible careers, Fay thought back to what class she’d most enjoyed and realized a passion for helping students make sense of math.
She finished a master’s degree in math education at the University of Central Arkansas and taught there and at Jefferson College for several years before coming to Crowder.
“My favorite thing about teaching is finding that student who thought they couldn’t do it, and then showing them the math in such a way that they realize they can,” she said. “Having a student go from ‘I’m not a math person’ to ‘I kind of get it now.’ That is so gratifying to me.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.