NEOSHO, Mo. — The Crowder Quill art and literary magazine of Crowder College is now accepting entries for its annual contest in literature, photography and art.
Now in its 42nd year, the contest has made some changes in how it is produced. The class that produces the winning contest entries is now part of a new digital media marketing certificate at Crowder in which students gain skills in content creation, marketing strategies, social media, graphic design and communication.
The contest accepts entries in eight categories: poetry, fiction, nonfiction, black and white photography, color photography, digital art, 2D art and 3D art.
All entries should be sent as digital files and uploaded online at www.CrowderQuill.com. An exception can be made for the categories of 2D art (paintings, drawings and handmade prints) and 3D art (pottery, ceramic and sculptures), which may be mailed or hand delivered.
Individuals may submit up to four entries in each category by Feb. 1. Winning entrants will be notified by mid-March; the magazine will be published in May.
Details: Quill@Crowder.edu, LatoniaBailey@crowder.edu.
