NEOSHO, Mo. — The Crowder Quill, the literary/art magazine of Crowder College, recently won the “Most Outstanding Community College Literary-Art Magazine for 2021” in its category from the American Scholastic Press Association.
It also won a first-place award with special merit, a designation the publication has held since 2010.
The American Scholastic Press Association, located in College Point, New York, critiques college and high school publications for content, organization, design, presentation and creativity.
The awards are based on the Quill's spring 2021 publication and honor Catie Abruzzo, of Neosho; Rachel Campbell, of Neosho; Samuel Carlson, of Independence; Dora Gilreath, of Neosho; Kherz'den Humphrey, of Joplin; Sarah Jones, of El Dorado Springs; Lindee Mitchell, of Cassville; Nona Stewart, of Kodiak, Alaska; and adviser Latonia Bailey.
A student entry by Hailey Koester, of Carl Junction, also won an award for “Outstanding Art” chosen from among other publications' art entries.
