NEOSHO, Mo. — Crowder College is the recipient of a five-year U.S. Department of Education High School Equivalency Program grant in the amount of $2.372 million.
The High School Equivalency Program empowers individuals to change the course of their life by eliminating obstacles they may be facing while pursuing a high school diploma and ensuring success through support and resources, said Lisa O'Hanahan, director of the program at Crowder.
The program provides intensive Spanish and English instruction to help eligible migrant or seasonal farm workers earn a high school diploma. Classes are offered in the area.
Resources provided to participants include books and school supplies; HISET and GED testing fees; exam preparation and instruction in English or Spanish; transportation assistance; pathway training workshop scholarships; and placement assistance via jobs, training or college. Scholarships for the first year of college are also available through the College Assistance Migrant Program at Crowder.
To be eligible for the program, a person and/or their immediate family members must work in migratory and seasonal farm work. Applicants must be 16 or older and not currently enrolled in school. The grant assists participants to obtain the equivalent of a high school diploma and, subsequently, to gain employment or begin postsecondary education or training.
“This grant award will enable Crowder College to work toward enriching the lives of thousands of Missouri-based migratory and seasonal farm workers by giving them the opportunity to obtain the equivalent of a high school diploma and pursue employment and further education,” U.S. Rep. Billy Long, R-Mo., said in a statement.
The program serves approximately 5,000 students across the nation annually. Competitive awards are made for up to five years of funding.
