NEOSHO, Mo. — Crowder College resumes classes Monday, its plan to battle COVID-19 largely unaltered since last semester.
“I’m optimistic,” said Tiffany Slinkard, vice president of Student Affairs, looking back on the recently completed fall semester. “I think our collective community was able to do what we asked of them, and we were able to follow the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) guidance.”
From July to December, Crowder kept a running tally on its website, tracking the coronavirus cases. By the end of the semester, the school had dealt with 956 cases and 221 positive COVID-19 tests.
When this semester starts, Slinkard said the college will reset the count to reflect how well college faculty, staff and students handle the virus in the spring. She said students so far have had a good attitude about COVID-19 precautions.
“I can’t say we’ve had a lot of difficulty,” Slinkard said. “Certainly, wearing masks can be cumbersome … but I think we all understand, for the most part, why we’re wearing them, and they (students) are doing a great job at agreeing to wear their mask when they’re out and about and when they’re in the classrooms.”
The college will not be introducing new COVID-19 measures as classes resume, Slinkard said. Instead, the precautions introduced in July of last year will continue this semester. Students are asked to social distance, wear masks, wash their hands frequently and stay home if they are sick.
One major adjustment the college made last year was celebrating fall 2020 graduates through a commencement video instead of an in-person ceremony. Slinkard said the college notified graduates of the altered format as early as they could. The graduates and their families, she said, received the change well and were glad to have a full commencement program.
“It was as disappointing for us as it was for anyone else,” Slinkard said, “that we could not hold a traditional face-to-face celebration for students and families.”
According to Slinkard, the coronavirus and the precautions it has required have not affected Crowder’s enrollment numbers. She said the academic affairs team at Crowder monitors trends of how students prefer to take classes — traditional, online or a mixture of both. That team then works to make available classes that fit those preferences. Slinkard added, “Enrollment is strong.”
Because of the coronavirus, President Glenn Coltharp said last month the college has made more online classes available to students. Instructors have had to prepare for quarantined students by creating online components to their on-site classes.
According to Slinkard, these technological adaptations were a difficult adjustment for the college, but the faculty has reached a level of mastery and Slinkard said online components are now widespread.
“One of the biggest things we’ve learned is how to use technology to stay connected,” Slinkard said. “When we can’t physically be connected, to stay connected in our learning environments, in our meeting environments … the technology piece has been a steep learning curve, but everyone picked it up and worked through it.”
