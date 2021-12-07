NEOSHO, Mo. — The fledgling esports program at Crowder College has its first national champion.
Tyler Clement, a 19-year-old sophomore from Diamond, earned first place in the National Junior College Athletic Association Esports tournament for his Dec. 1 performance in Call of Duty: Warzone.
“It was pretty cool,” he said. “I’ve played Call of Duty since I was little. I’m pretty decent at it, I guess.”
Crowder’s esports team began in the spring 2020 semester and currently has 45 student athletes participating. Clement said it was an easy decision for him to join when he enrolled at Crowder.
“My first semester, I wanted to do something else than just school,” he said. “I’ve always played video games since I was a little kid, and I thought, ‘Hey, that sounds like fun.’”
Clement competed against other students from two-year colleges across the country to battle it out for his first-place win — but it was no sweat, he said.
“I just treated it like a normal game,” he said. “I’m just there playing.”
Other Crowder esports student athletes who earned the chance to participate in the national tournament this month are Oliver Brown and Daniel Solis, for FIFA 21; Jamarion Eldridge, for NBA2K21; Christian Medina, for Super Smash Bros Ultimate; and Cole Whitehead, Daniel Lewis and Caleb Lewallen, for Call of Duty: Warzone.
“I could not be prouder of the hard work that all of our esports student athletes have put in this season. It is an honor to have a national champion so early in the life of our program. I’m excited to see Crowder College continue to help shape the future of collegiate esports programs in our region and nationally,” said Jackson Lewis-Hite, manager of the esports team.
Lewis-Hite said he hopes to work with Crowder’s university partners to get Clement on a path to scholarships once he graduates from the college.
“I think he’ll have plenty of options,” he said of Clement.
The National Junior College Athletic Association Esports, founded in 2019, is the only national esports association exclusively for two-year colleges.
