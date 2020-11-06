NEOSHO, Mo. — Habitat for Humanity in Neosho has partnered with Crowder College’s Vocational Technology & Career Prep to build a storage shed in memory of Habitat board member and former Crowder instructor Terry Clarkson.
At 10 a.m. on Friday, a group gathered across the street from Scenic Park to tour a Habitat house nearing completion and dedicate the shed. Mitch Jarvis, president of the Habitat board of directors, gave a speech in honor of Clarkson. David Webber, Crowder’s Career and Technical Education director, recognized those in attendance, including several Habitat board members, Crowder construction students, and administrators from area high schools and Crowder College.
According to Jarvis, Clarkson was Crowder’s industrial arts instructor and a highly involved board member of Habitat for Humanity. He died in April at the age of 58. Because Clarkson had invested himself deeply in the project, Habitat chose to dedicate the shed to him.
“It strikes me as a little odd,” Jarvis said in his speech. “A memorial storage shed? I don’t know, it seems a little underwhelming in a sense. But if you knew Terry ... he was an unpretentious kind of guy. ... Maybe a memorial storage shed is just perfect.”
“He would’ve loved it,” said Cheyenne Clarkson, Terry Clarkson’s daughter.
Priscilla Jeffers Reed, Habitat’s executive director, said that as a board member, Terry Clarkson had seen a need for more help in building Habitat houses. So he and the previous Habitat executive director, Sy Werner, set up a partnership with Crowder. The deal, Reed said, is that Habitat funds the building, and Crowder construction students do the work.
The shed has a plaque on the door commemorating Terry Clarkson, but it belongs to Habitat house No. 15. The house, which was opened in July for a family to move in, has stacks of bins and boxes on the front porch waiting to be stored away in the shed.
Jeffers Reed said the storage shed was designed in the spring by a class of Crowder’s Geometry for Construction students. She called it a “Taj Mahal of a storage shed,” complete with a loft. When Crowder shut down in the middle of the spring semester because of the novel coronavirus, the project had to be put on hold. It was completed this semester by high school sophomores from Newton and McDonald counties enrolled in Crowder’s Vocational Technology & Career Prep program.
“We as Habitat are a community-focused organization,” Jeffers Reed said. “Crowder is a community college. The whole premise ... is that you reach out to a level of community that may not ... normally have that opportunity to go to college. ... There’s that community focus that’s shared.”
House No. 15 sits next to its twin on a double lot. Both houses have nearly identical layouts, though their new owners are able to choose smaller personalizations such as siding color. The families who move into Habitat for Humanity homes do their share to earn the home and make it their own through what Jarvis called “sweat equity.” The future owners must put in 300 hours of labor in preparing the house. Though the 300 hours are the minimum requirement, there is no limit on volunteer hours. Jarvis said the future owner of house No. 16 put in many hours of labor on his neighbor’s house while his own waited.
“He was serving just strictly as a volunteer because he believes in what we do.” Jarvis said. “And I think because he wanted his neighbor lady to be happy.”
The homes, Jarvis said, are not free, even after families have earned “sweat equity.” He said Habitat for Humanity uses volunteer labor and donated materials to build the houses at the most affordable price possible, then allows families to buy the home from them for the cost of building materials. The families are able to stretch their purchase into 30 years of interest-free payments.
For a family to qualify for a Habitat home, they cannot qualify for a regular home loan. They must be gainfully employed and able to make monthly house payments.
“For many families, it’s the only way they can really ever have a hope of home ownership.” Jarvis said.
