NEOSHO, Mo. — SkillsUSA students who attend Crowder College's Technical Education Center on Thursday presented a food donation to the college’s Rider Pantry.
The students, who attend schools in Neosho, McDonald County, Diamond, East Newton and Seneca, held a pumpkin-carving competition between classes. Cash donations were taken as votes for favorite pumpkins, raising $217 to purchase food for the pantry.
SkillsUSA is a national organization that empowers its members to become world-class workers, leaders and responsible American citizens. It serves more than 372,655 students and instructors annually.
