NEOSHO, Mo. — Plenty of people have asked Katricia Pierson the same question lately: "What is your vision?"
She says that is a question those asking will help answer. While the new president of Crowder College has some dreams of boosting and expanding enrollment and snaring national attention on its innovation, she wants the college community, including each of its satellite sites, to help plan the route.
"Each of our sites, including Neosho, Cassville, McDonald County, they each have a unique culture," Pierson said. "I need to make sure I know what's happening, so that I don't say this is where we are going and have people resentful that we abandoned who they are."
Pierson is now on campus as the president of Crowder. The retiring president she succeeds, Glenn Coltharp, is assisting with making connections with leaders at local and state levels, as well as other transitional functions.
While she is spending the next few months getting to know each campus better, Pierson already sees plenty of challenges in the future. She shared those challenges Thursday with faculty and staff members in a videoconference, and told them that Crowder can expect to see changing demographics of students and changing demands for serving them. Specifically:
• Nationwide numbers for nontraditional students are increasing. They bring different demands for education, including more flexible scheduling and better value.
• The job market nationwide is shifting to more technical positions that require specialized training or certification. Pierson would like to see development of certificates and degrees that cover e-commerce and related fields.
Crowder is well positioned to adapt, Pierson said, with encouraging enrollment numbers, a faculty of motivated professionals and a Board of Trustees with a strong local stake in the college's future.
"Two years of college, or the associate degree, prepares many people for great careers," Pierson said. "We will be a career college. Not just where you get education basics then transfer. You can get enough here and get a great profession and be quite successful. My role is to make sure people know that."
Background
Pierson is the former president of East Central University in Ada, Oklahoma. She was hired to that role in 2017 after working for the university for several years and was the university's first woman president in its 112-year history.
Before arriving at East, she had earned a faculty position at William Woods University in Fulton, Missouri. She was an associate dean of assessment, a division chair for sciences and humanities, and a university honors program director there.
Her time at ECU prepared her for Crowder, she said. Part of the Oklahoma Regional University System, ECU offers a number of four-year degrees. Crowder's campus is more spread out than ECU's, and features larger enrollment numbers, according to 2019 figures.
Amy Ford, vice president of institutional development for ECU, said she worked alongside Pierson, then reported directly to her, for a total of more than 10 years of time together.
"(Crowder) is going to be pleasantly surprised," Ford said. "She served ECU very well in both of her roles. It's her ability to listen, comment and hear employees that is going to be a great asset. But she's not afraid to address hard issues, either."
One of the hardest issues Pierson and ECU faced, like virtually every other college in the country, was how to handle the pandemic's spread. Ford said the way Pierson handled it was amazing. Pierson coordinated the assembly of committees while working remotely, and helped those groups feel empowered to make important decisions.
Ford said the campus's, infection rate was one of the lowest in the state, and no students or faculty died of the COVID-19 disease.
"I know I've heard from some of our people who we have hired recently," Ford said. "Because we were so organized and worked well through the pandemic, they chose to come to work for ECU. We were ready to go."
Pierson said that in 2019, she had granted a request for incident management training for the university's police force, and attended a three-day certification course in it. Also, a student performing research on Ebola asked to do a tabletop simulation of such an event.
Those exercises were put into actual practice only months later, Pierson said.
Challenges ahead
Pierson has grand plans for Crowder: She would like to see the college return to national prominence for engineering innovation and interacting in digital global commerce, the way it did for solar-powered cars and alternative energy. "We're going to get back there," she said.
The reason Crowder is not, however, has more to do with funding. Like other colleges and universities in the state, she will be watching the General Assembly work with the budget, hoping that appropriations will help fund programs that boost that innovation. Pierson is hopeful of projected boosts in the state economy that will make funding higher education easier this year.
As part of her address to faculty members Thursday, she noted that as demographics change, students will demand more value, and may not be interested in paying for services they don't use. The burden will be on the college to ensure students feel like they are getting their money's worth.
Her message was not a surprise to Crowder faculty members, who have seen the same trends emerging, and approved of her commitment to Crowder's servant-leader philosophy for addressing those trends.
"Her attention to Crowder's model of servant leadership showed she understands that any changes made will be in the best interest of our students, the community, staff and faculty," said Deborah Muse, faculty association president. "Personally, I am excited to see where she will take Crowder in the upcoming years as the face of higher education continues to shift from what it is currently."
Pierson's effort to bolster community college as a way to better one's self also comes from personal experience. A nephew with a learning disability is a Crowder graduate — after earning a degree in 2004 in diesel mechanics, he was able to secure an impressive position in Phoenix, Arizona. Pierson said Crowder staff members were incredible to him and helped him when he struggled.
She also points to her own life. A native of Jay and a member of the Choctaw Nation, Pierson is a first-generation college graduate who started college at the University of Oklahoma while she was a single mother on food stamps. She later earned her bachelor's degree in journalism and English secondary education in 1988 from the University of Wyoming and a master's and a doctorate in English in 1998 and 2004 from the University of Arkansas.
"My hope is to inspire our community members that we are a tremendous value," Pierson said. "I believe deeply in higher education, because of what it has done for our family. It raised us out of poverty, and it would not have happened without public support for higher education."
