CARTHAGE, Mo. — A "Night Under the Stars" fundraiser is planned for Saturday, Oct. 2, at the courthouse, 302 S. Main St.
A cruise-in will take place from 5 to 9 p.m. The entry fee is $20, and trophies will be handed out to the winner. Register at jaspercountysheriff.org or on the day of the event.
Activities including a dinner, pumpkin painting area, bounce house and silent auction will be from 6 to 9 p.m.
All proceeds go to the Jasper County Sheriff's Department's Shop with a Deputy program.
