Cruisers, officers make 12th birthday special for Joplin boy

Kayden Greathouse was supposed to have a party at Roller City on Thursday to celebrate his 12th birthday, but like it has for so many other events, the coronavirus pandemic forced its cancellation.
But that didn’t stop his family and a bunch of new friends from celebrating with a social distancing flair when the 1800 block of South Pearl Avenue, where the Greathouse family lives, came alive Thursday night with the sounds of emergency sirens and classic cars.
Led by three Joplin police cruisers, a METS ambulance and a Joplin firetruck, members of the Cruisin’ Main car group and Four-States Auto Group paraded in front of the Greathouse home, sirens screaming, lights blazing and motors roaring, all for one beaming boy.
“This was awesome,” Kayden said after the parade. “I tried hard not to cry. This was pretty amazing.”
Two milestones
Eleshia Greathouse, Kayden’s mom, said Kayden was celebrating not only his 12th birthday but also eight years of being seizure-free.
“We celebrate that every year,” Eleshia Greathouse said. “To me it’s a big accomplishment because of everything he went through.”
She said Kayden was born with temporal lobe epilepsy, a condition that caused him to suffer hundreds of seizures every day for the first four years or so of his life.
After hundreds of doctor’s visits, batteries of tests and other struggles, doctors finally put him on a drug that stopped his seizures.
Kayden said he doesn’t remember a lot about having seizures, but eight years without them is worth celebrating even more than his birthday.
“It means life,” he said. “I don’t know if I have a life if I still had seizures. It’s an even bigger deal than my birthday.”
Canceled by coronavirus
Kayden had been looking forward to his birthday party for weeks. The family had planned to have it at Roller City, but then the coronavirus pandemic started making the news. As things got worse, and the city instituted its stay-at-home order, Eleshia Greathouse knew the party was going to have to be canceled.
Kayden admits he was mad when his parents told him.
“I understood why, but I was still mad,” he said.
“At first it was weird to him, but once he realized how serious it was and why the order was put in place, he accepted it,” his mother said.
But she didn’t give up on helping her son celebrate his birthday somehow. Her husband works as a mechanic, so all four of their children love cars. She went to Facebook and contacted the Cruisin’ Main group. Her plea garnered more than 140 comments from members enthusiastic about helping one local boy feel better on his birthday.
Police assistance
She also reached out to the Joplin Police Department.
Sgt. Dan Haskins said he saw the social media post and decided to see if his guys could help.
“I reached out to her and found out what was going on,” Haskins said. “It’s a 12-year-old boy, and what 12-year-old boy doesn’t want to celebrate his birthday? These stay-at-home orders are tough on everybody, but especially when it’s your birthday. My guys that I’m blessed to work with, we all got together and we decided we wanted to do this and honor him for his birthday. We reached out to the Joplin Fire Department and METS Ambulance and we were able, hopefully to brighten his day just a little bit.”
Haskins said he was glad they could help this time, but they also got lucky that they weren’t called away to an emergency because they would have had to cancel if that happened.
“When I talked to his mom, I told her up front, we are going to do everything we can to try to make this work, but we have responsibilities and priorities that may trump this,” Haskins said. “She totally understood that. I don’t want to put false hope out there that we’re going to be able to do this for every kid, but when we can, it sure is nice to be able to do that.”
Eleshia Greathouse said she appreciated all the help and all the people who responded to help her little boy feel good about his birthday.
“I think it’s great," she said, "that everyone comes together for the kids in Joplin during this mess.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.