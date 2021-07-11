BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art is marking its 10th year.
In celebration, museum officials have debuted a new exhibition — “Crystal Bridges at 10” — that will run through Monday, Sept. 27.
Primarily drawing from the museum’s collection into 10 “distinct art experiences,” the exhibition includes hundreds of objects organized into artist installations, thematic galleries and unexpected juxtapositions.
“It’s exciting to see our collection come to life in a whole new way,” said Rod Bigelow in a release, who serves as the museum’s executive director and chief diversity and inclusion officer. The exhibition “reflects the shared journey of our collection that will surprise and delight, while compelling us to further explore the vision for the next decade and beyond.”
The 217,000-square-foot museum was founded by Alice Walton, daughter of Walmart founder Sam Walton, and it opened Nov. 11, 2011. Free and open to the public, the facility designed by architect Moshe Safdie was the first major art museum to open in the U.S. since 1974.
Long before its debut, it faced criticism on various fronts. Walton’s aggressive moves to purchase a significant collection of American art from the colonial era and 19th century, most notably Asher B. Durand’s 1849 “Kindred Spirits” for $35 million, initially drew ire from the arts community.
The museum’s wooded location north of Bentonville was also criticized by some as being too rural and inaccessible for art lovers to easily visit, saying a museum of such caliber would better serve everyone if built in a large city like Chicago or Los Angeles. However, more than 5 million people from around the globe have visited Crystal Bridges in the last 10 years.
The local community, said Mindy Besaw, curator of American art and director of fellowship and research for the museum, will play an important presence in the new temporary exhibition.
“We relied on the help of partners at the University of Arkansas as well as Finding Northwest Arkansas and local community members to realize the exhibition,” she said in a release. “Hanging alongside our collection are 24 self-portraits made by K-12 students and photographs of Community Champions.”
The exhibition’s 10 sections are:
• Community Champions: Inspired by Norman Rockwell’s “Rosie the Riveter,” this section showcases eight portraits of local women who contribute to the community in essential ways, from nurses to hairstylists.
• Artistic Influence: Jordan Castell + Alice Neel: Artist Jordan Casteel reflects on the influence fellow artist Alice Neel has had on her work.
• Winter Scene in Brooklyn, 1820-2021: Using gaming technology and virtual reality software, the University of Arkansas’s Tesseract Center for Immersive Environments and Game Design allows visitors to “step into” Francis Guy’s 1820 painting “Winter Scene in Brooklyn.”
• Elemental Collections by Mark Dion: By using paint colors and wallpaper, this four-room installation created by artist Mark Dion represents air, earth, fire and water.
• Seeking Oneself: Twenty-four self-portraits from the museum’s collection are displayed next to 24 self-portraits created of local K-12 students.
• Guest Curator: Dyani White Hawk, Walking Toward Us: Artist and curator Dyani White Hawk selected and arranged museum artworks that resonate with her own work and views, urging viewers to “think about life in relationship to land and the complex network of intertwined stories, histories and futures we all belong to.”
• Art + Nature: Simply put, this illuminated experience brings the beauty of the outdoors inside, with sounds of the forest and a changing light and color program.
• The Lantern Bearers: Visitors can strike a creative pose to create a “living picture” on a life-sized stage of Maxfield Parrish’s “The Lantern Bearers,” a public favorite.
• Keeping it Local: Ziba Rajabi: Local artist Ziba Rajabi will create a large-scale, site-specific work of art in the gallery with times available for viewers to watch her work.
• The First Decade: The final section of the exhibition features works of art from the collection that either inspired past exhibitions or were acquired through them, such as 2019’s “Men of Steel, Women of Wonder” and 2014’s “State of the Art: Discovering American Art Now.”
Timed tickets are available for $12. Admission is free for members, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program participants, veterans and people ages 18 and under.
“We hope visitors will be excited to interact with the artworks and artists, whether stepping into ‘Winter Scene in Brooklyn,’ seeing Dyani White Hawk’s curated gallery of works or stopping to watch artist Ziba Rajabi create a new work of art,” said Lauren Haynes, former director of artist initiatives and curator.
For more information, visit www.crystralbridges.org.
