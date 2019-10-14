Crystal Bridges' Momentary announces 2020 festival lineup

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — The Momentary, the new contemporary art space of Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art, has announced a series of festivals to be held next year after its planned opening in February 2020.
The announcement was made recently at Meet the Momentary, its first public event designed to give residents a sneak peek into the types of visual, performing and culinary arts that will be featured in the space.
The first lineup of festivals will include:
• Time Being, Feb. 22-23, 2020. This will be The Momentary's inaugural festival, bringing a variety of dance, music and theater experiences to the venue's opening weekend.
• FreshGrass | Bentonville, April 24-25, 2020. This festival of bluegrass and roots music typically takes place each September at the Massachusetts Museum of Contemporary Art and will be offered in Bentonville for the first time. Past performers include Brandi Carlile, Bela Fleck, Old Crow Medicine Show, Rhiannon Giddens, Del McCoury, Mavis Staples, Emmylou Harris, the Indigo Girls, Iron & Wine and Dwight Yoakam.
• Vox, Sept. 25-26, 2020. Produced by The Momentary, Vox aims to celebrate the human voice by bringing vocalists from a variety of musical styles to Bentonville.
• Inverse Performance Art Festival, Nov. 13-15, 2020. Inverse began in Northwest Arkansas in 2016 as a collaboration of Cynthia Post Hunt, of Fayetteville, Arkansas, and Emma Saperstein, of San Luis Obispo, California. In those three years, the festival has presented more than 100 performances, workshops and artist talks.
Tickets for events at The Momentary will be available for members beginning Dec. 12. The tiered membership program features benefits such as early access to information and events, 20% discounts on event tickets and daytime access to coffee services at the Tower Bar.
Individuals who sign up prior to the February opening date will become an Original Momentary Member, with access to member-only events.
The Momentary, which is located in a renovated Kraft manufacturing plant near Bentonville's 8th Street Market, will formally open Feb. 22, 2020. Founding contributors include Walmart, RØDE Microphones, Coca-Cola and the Tyson Family Foundation. Like Crystal Bridges, general admission will be free to visitors.
“The Momentary began with an ambitious vision to expand the arts and cultural offerings in Northwest Arkansas,” said Olivia Walton, chairperson of The Momentary, in a statement. “While The Momentary would not exist without the path created by Crystal Bridges, we certainly would not be here without the support of our vibrant community."
