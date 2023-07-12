BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art has organized several events to celebrate “Diego Rivera’s America” during its final month of exhibition.
The exhibition is the first to focus solely on the Mexican artist, who captured the social and cultural life of Mexico and the U.S. in his works, in more than two decades. It closes July 31.
Upcoming events include:
• Latin Dance Adventures, 7 to 10:30 p.m. Thursday, July 13. Guests will explore Latin dance styles such as salsa, bachata, merengue, cha-cha, cumbia, Brazilian samba, kizomba and regional Mexicano. A one-hour dance class for beginners starts at 7:30 p.m.; no partner is needed. Participants are encouraged to come dressed in colorful attire or flower prints in honor of “Diego Rivera’s America.” The event is free; tickets are required. Reserve a spot online at crystalbridges.org.
• The Art of Food, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, July 23. The day will feature free entry to “Diego Rivera’s America,” art-making in the studios, a live performance by children’s artist Hot Toast, food and drinks provided by local vendors, and more. Admission is free; attendees are encouraged to bring a nonperishable food item to donate to the event’s food bank partners.
• Northwest Arkansas Guac Off, 11 a.m. to noon Sunday, July 23. This inaugural guacamole competition will feature teams of local media personalities who will each have 15 minutes to pit, mash, season and mix up their favorite ingredients to win bragging rights for the best guacamole in town. Celebrity chefs from the Northwest Arkansas area will judge the competition and award this year’s Guac Off champion with a shiny silver avocado. The team at Avocados from Peru will also donate avocados to the Northwest Arkansas Food Bank.
• Cocktail Tour, 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, July 27. Attendees will enjoy an evening tour of the museum and specialty cocktails inspired by “Diego Rivera’s America,” led by Joshua Youngblood, rare books librarian and head of the Special Collections Instruction and Outreach Unit at the University of Arkansas. Guests will meet in the Garrison Lobby and learn how to make a handcrafted cocktail from master mixologists, then head into the galleries for a look at Rivera’s works. Tickets are $20, or $15 for members, and can be purchased online at crystalbridges.org. Must be 21 or older to attend. Tickets include one drink; nonalcoholic options available.
