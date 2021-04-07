Just an hour away from Joplin is Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville, Arkansas. For a decade, it has been a place where locals can easily go to enjoy a large collection of art spanning five centuries.
And things are about to get bigger.
The museum today announced a project to expand the size of its current facilities by 50%, adding more space for its artwork and for visitors.
Many of those visitors come from the Joplin area, I'm told. Joplin is among the top 20 cities where visitors to Crystal Bridges consistently come from, along with places like Springfield, Branson and Kansas City.
