BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Less than a year after opening the Momentary, its contemporary arts satellite, Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art is planning another expansion.
Plans have been announced for the construction of a building on the Crystal Bridges campus for the Whole Health Institute, a nonprofit created by Alice Walton "to make a transformative approach to health and well-being available to everyone."
The 75,000-square-foot building will be located on the northwest side of the museum's additional parking lot, and it will include space for interactive programs and meeting space for up to 800 people. It also will include access to the Chopra Library and offices for Whole Health Institute and Art Bridges.
"Crystal Bridges and Whole Health Institute are partner organizations with an aligned vision of enriching lives," said Rod Bigelow, executive director and chief diversity and inclusion officer at the museum, in a statement. "We are excited to welcome them to the neighborhood and look forward to exploring the intersection of art, nature and well-being through programs, conversations and collaborations."
The building effort will break ground in spring 2021, with an estimated completion date of 2023. It will be designed by Marlon Blackwell Architects, which also was involved in designing Crystal Bridges' store and new parking deck.
Blackwell said in a statement that architects will design a building that will incorporate its natural environment.
"The openness of the building and access to the natural surroundings are also important elements and an invitation to actively explore healing in relation to art, nature and architecture in a time when health is such an important local and global issue," he said.
The Whole Health Institute and Chopra Library was established in January of this year by Alice Walton, who also founded Crystal Bridges in 2005. The museum opened in 2011 and launched the Momentary in February of this year to spotlight contemporary art.
“As our newly formed institution continues to develop, the location on Crystal Bridges’ campus and the design of this building provide an ideal setting for interactive programs that will welcome the community to take charge of their health and well-being surrounded by nature and inspiring works of art," said Tracy Gaudet, executive director of the Whole Health Institute, in a statement.
