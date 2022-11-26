The teen fantasy book "Daughter of Smoke and Bone," by Laini Taylor, hadn’t been checked out from the Western Middle School library in Russiaville, Indiana, for 10 years.
But when the book, published in 2011, finally was checked out this school year, it caught the attention of a resident who thought it didn’t belong in the hands of a middle schooler.
The presence of the book in the library was challenged and reviewed by a committee that determined it should be removed from the middle school, along with other books in the series, and sent to the high school because it was written for teens 14 or older.
Western School Corporation Superintendent Mark DuBois said it was the first time in his nearly 20-year career that he had ever seen a book challenged.
Since 2020, and amid the COVID-19 pandemic, efforts to remove or restrict books accessible to children in schools and libraries have been on the rise. The movement has been largely led by Republican lawmakers who say parents have become more aware of what children are learning and have access to in schools. Books challenged across the country include what some deem "offensive" or "inappropriate," many of them containing LGBTQ-, race- or sexuality-related themes.
"I think it's causing a lot of consternation," said New York Assemblyman John Salka, a conservative Republican. "Since the COVID restrictions were imposed, a lot of parents are realizing what their kids are being taught or not being taught and have become more acutely aware of what's going on in their children's education. They are very concerned and angry and frustrated."
But opponents of these efforts argue banning books infringes on children's rights to have access to information and limits inclusive education and conversations.
“I think a well-curated library could offend many people,” said Aimee Emerson, president of the Pennsylvania School Librarians Association and a middle school librarian in the Bradford Area School District. “We should have reading materials for everyone. We should not be limited to a particular idea. It is what I think is the center of democracy and knowledge.”
This summer, former Norman, Oklahoma, public school teacher Summer Boismier found herself entrenched in the book ban movement, calling it a memory that “burned” in her brain.
Before the start of the 2022 school year, district leaders advised teachers to remove texts they thought might violate a new state law that bans the teaching of certain concepts about race and gender.
Books were being taken from shelves, packed up and rolled down the hallways for storage by teachers. Boismier went in a different direction.
She covered her book collection with butcher paper and a caption that read, “Books the state doesn’t want you to read.” She also included a QR code with a link to a library card application for the Brooklyn Public Library's books and banned book initiative.
“As an English teacher and someone who deeply enjoys reading, I can tell you right now that one thing I’m absolutely not going to do is waste even a single second trying to figure out what stories are going to offend what person, at what time, on what day,” she said. “I have more important things to do.”
When a parent complained, some Oklahoma Republican lawmakers called for her teaching license to be investigated or revoked. She received threats from strangers. The state’s secretary of education accused her in a letter of providing “access to banned and pornographic material” and called for her teaching license to be revoked immediately.
She resigned in August and has since taken a job with the Brooklyn Public Library in New York.
Book bans see large uptick since 2020
According to the American Library Association, the number of challenged books has been rising in recent years. In 2020, the ALA documented 273 challenged books and, in 2021, the organization documented 1,597 challenged books. In 2022 alone, the association reports 1,651 unique titles have been challenged through Aug. 31.
PEN America, a nonprofit whose mission is to defend free expression, defines a book ban as an occurrence “when an objection to the content of a specific book or type of book leads to that volume being withdrawn either fully or partially from availability, or when a blanket prohibition or absolute restriction is placed on a particular title within a school or a district.”
Though likely underreported, from July 2021 to June 2022, PEN America lists 2,532 instances of individual books being banned, affecting 1,648 unique book titles among 138 school districts in 32 states.
Texas school leaders have banned more books than any other state: 801 books across 22 school districts, with 174 titles banned at least twice, according to PEN America.
Most of those complaints followed soon after Texas Rep. Matt Krause, R-Fort Worth, released a list in October 2021 of 850 books — most of which reflected LGBTQ and person-of-color narratives — that he believed could make students feel uncomfortable.
Krause directed school districts to provide him a list of any of those books they had on their shelves.
Johnathan Gooch, communications director for Equality Texas, a statewide political advocacy organization for the LGBTQ community, noted that targeting books written for the LGBTQ community or people of color can be detrimental to young people.
“I know that those are difficult topics to discuss, but they're also very real topics that reflect the very real pain that so many people experience,” Gooch said. “I think it's important that we be able to have healthy conversations with children about the darker aspects of life.”
By PEN America’s count, Pennsylvania places third behind Texas and Florida in books banned in the 2021-22 school year — 458 books among 11 public school districts. The Central York School District alone accounts for nearly all of them, 411 books, evidence that the concerns of censorship may not be universal, but distinctly local.
According to the district, the “ban” was based on a resource list of potential materials to teach lessons following the murder of George Floyd and related protests over racial injustice and police brutality.
The list was rescinded in fall 2020 and restored in fall 2021. According to spokesperson Nicole Montgomery, all books included on the list that were in circulation at the time the list was rescinded remain in circulation.
Alabama, New Hampshire and Massachusetts are among 18 states with no bans reported.
Children at core of censorship
Robert Corn-Revere is an American First Amendment lawyer and author of "The Mind of the Censor and the Eye of the Beholder: The First Amendment and the Censor's Dilemma." The book explores the motivations behind pro-censorship advocates and commonalities in restricting popular culture.
“It's always the effect on kids, and throughout history, children have been used as the universal solvent for First Amendment rights,” he said.
Specific to book banning, Corn-Revere reverted back to the 1920s, when Tennessee became one of just a few states that prohibited the teaching of evolution at the time.
“That goes back to the Scopes Monkey Trial. While it wasn't focused on banning a specific book, it was focused on banning a particular theory thought to be in conflict with biblical teachings,” Corn-Revere said. “So Tennessee adopted at the time what was called the Butler Act, which prohibited the teaching of any theory that conflicted with the divine story of creation as taught in the Bible."
Trends in censorship historically have similarities to current trends — from music, art, comic books and more depicting issues between the urban elite and people in rural parts of the U.S., to the Spanish flu pandemic that left many with doubt and suspicion of pandemic rhetoric, Corn-Revere said. But the culture and the tactics have shifted as people focus their battles on schools and in front of local school boards.
“In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, you have divisions over education ... whether or not to keep people at home, whether there's masking," Corn-Revere said. "...In the wake of the publication of the (New York Times) 1619 Project and its incorporation into school curricula around the country, you've then had pushback from more conservative states, and also issues of race in the wake of the murder of George Floyd, where you had nationwide reaction to that and unrest, followed by arguments over how we should teach history."
Efforts to remove books from libraries present a First Amendment issue, Corn-Revere said, though schools have more latitude than public libraries and bookstores due to state legislatures and local school boards’ ability to choose curriculum and books.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.