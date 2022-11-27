Fueled by concerns about the teaching of critical race theory — which generally is not taught in public elementary, middle and high schools — New Hampshire’s GOP-controlled Legislature approved a “divisive concepts" law like many other states in 2021 (and 2022).
The law prohibits teaching or the use of textbooks about systemic racism, sexism and other forms of discrimination in public schools and state-funded programs.
Supporters of the law argue it will strengthen the state's anti-discrimination laws and improve race relations. The law allows disciplinary action and encourages parents to file complaints about “inappropriate" teachings or books.
"Nothing in this language prevents schools from teaching any aspect of American history, such as teaching about racism, sexism or slavery — it simply ensures that children will not be discriminated against on the basis of race, gender, sexual identity or religion,” Gov. Chris Sununu, a Republican, said in a statement.
The policy mirrors an executive order issued in 2020 by then-President Donald Trump in response to fears about the teaching of critical race theory. It was rescinded by Democratic President Joe Biden.
In November 2021, the parental rights group Moms for Liberty in Hillsborough, New Hampshire, offered a $500 "bounty" to the first person who caught a public school teacher violating the new law. The group has not responded to CNHI's inquiry on whether the reward has been paid to anyone.
PEN America estimated at least 40% of the bans were tied to legislation or state-exerted political pressure.
Evansville, Indiana, Republican Sen. Jim Tomes introduced a bill earlier this year that would have left schools and certain public libraries open to criminal prosecution for disseminating materials or performances that are “harmful to minors.” Currently, Indiana law provides libraries with an automatic defense against prosecution.
Tomes said he decided to introduce the bill after parents showed him materials their children were checking out at the library. “I can tell you, it’s raw pornography,” he said. “I mean, it wasn't just a little bit, it was absolutely raw pornography — the illustrations in his books, pictures and the language in the stories that appear in these books.”
He said the goal of the bill isn’t to ban books but to keep sexually explicit materials out of both public and school libraries.
Yolette Ross, chair of the Cherokee County Democratic Party in Oklahoma, said it is difficult for her to understand attacks on libraries. She believes misinformation directs these attacks.
“We live in a diverse world with people from all walks of life. What is wrong with our children learning about these groups, including racial minorities and members of the LGBTQ community?” Ross said.
Rebecca Deen, a political science professor at the University of Texas at Arlington, said she believes the reason the issue has made its way to larger conversations is that it is top-of-mind for many social conservatives, which has led politicians and school boards to notice.
LGBTQ, race themes most challenged
Books containing content that include LGBTQ themes or main characters, and books with a main character of color, were the top theme of books banned — approximately 40% for each category between July 2021 and June 2022, according to PEN America.
New York Assemblyman John Salka, a conservative Republican, said he believes some teachers and librarians are attempting to promote a "gay lifestyle" by providing access to materials. He said he believes most teachers generally do a good job, but he added, "I don't think sexualizing our kids is within the scope of their license or responsibility.”
"Gender Queer: A Memoir," by Maia Kobabe, is an LGBTQ-themed book and is the most banned book in the country. More than 40 school districts have banned the book.
The book includes intimate depictions and illustrations of sexual experiences and explores puberty and sexual identity. It also seeks to inform through the author’s own life about the difficulties of grappling with sexuality as a Black queer person in adolescence through adulthood and the resulting complexities in relationships with family and others.
Residents of Pella, Iowa, have started a political organization over the refusal by city leaders to remove it from the town’s library.
Elsewhere in Iowa, the Iowa Board of Education in August opted not to step into a dispute between concerned parents and the West Des Moines School District. Parents appealed a decision by the district to keep the book on library shelves to the statewide board. The board denied the appeal under guidance from an administrative law judge that the appeal lacked standing.
This summer, the book received a formal complaint at Traverse City Area Public Schools in Michigan, where four school districts made up 41 book bans between July 2021 and June 2022. The committee recommended that the book remain available to students, but school board officials have yet to place this recommendation on their agenda for an upcoming meeting.
More than 20% of books banned contained sexual content.
In Newburyport, Massachusetts, a group of parents has been pushing for the removal of “This Book is Gay,” by Juno Dawson, and “Flamer,” by Mike Curato, both of which include graphic descriptions of sexual activity.
Members of Citizens for Responsible Education say they are pushing back against what they see as an inappropriate focus on social issues and emotional learning over traditional education, and the introduction of sexually explicit books in school libraries.
"What we’ve come to realize in the past year is that most parents are not even aware that this is happening at the school level and that if they were properly informed, they might very well object to such material being taught to their children,” Mark Harrington, a member of the group, wrote in a recent op-ed.
Newburyport school Superintendent Sean Gallagher said school textbooks and sexual education curriculum are based on state standards that are thoroughly vetted.
"The standards we cover have been clearly articulated by a state whose schools consistently rank No. 1 in the country,” he said in a statement. "Our teaching methods are based on well-documented best practices that point to the importance of healthy relationships and a positive school climate on student academic achievement.”
The Thomas County Public Library System board in Georgia, though not a school library, has held a series of meetings on attempts to relocate books from the children's and teens' sections due to graphic sexual descriptions in “All Boys Aren’t Blue,” by George M. Johnson, explicit language in “The Hate U Give,” by Angie Thomas, and explicit excerpts from “Me and Earl and the Dying Girl,” by Jesse Andrews.
No or minimal book bans
New York-based library activist Libby Post, advocacy consultant for a national group representing library trustees, United for Libraries, said censorship battles in New York have been relatively rare, but when they are initiated, they are disturbing. Fewer than 25 books have been banned in areas of the state.
"Fortunately, we have not been seeing this in New York as much as they are seeing it in some other states," Post said. "This kind of thing doesn't get very far in New York because we have the ethos of librarianship and the commitment to intellectual freedom and to democracy."
In Georgia, only two school districts have had book bans or challenges, as reported by PEN America.
In Forsyth County, Georgia, challenges could only be submitted by residents of the county prior to the current school year. With a new state law and revised policy, challenges can now only be made by children's parents or guardians at the school the child attends. In January, district staff reviewed 15 books and recommended that eight be removed indefinitely until they could be further reviewed.
While Missouri has 50 or fewer books banned in various areas of the state, its Republican secretary of state, Jay Ashcroft, proposed in October a new rule that would require state-funded libraries to adopt written policies determining what material is age-appropriate and block public funding for library books that might appeal to the “prurient” interests of minors.
“I know that a lot of Missouri libraries are doing a good job on this and reflecting the values of the taxpayers that paid for the materials,” Ashcroft said. “But I just think it’s good to have some guidelines to make sure that we’re reinforcing that parents are in control.”
In the midst of the book ban movement, several libraries, bookstores and groups across the country have launched banned book clubs as a way to keep such books in the discussion.
Mickey Uppendahl attended the Tahlequah, Oklahoma, Public Library's first Banned Book Club on Sept. 29.
“I think it’s important to understand viewpoints that are different from others, and usually banning books comes out of trying to suppress viewpoints that are different. So to me, it’s important to learn about things that are different or viewpoints that are different — viewpoints that I don’t hold but are useful for me to understand the people who hold them,” Uppendahl said.
