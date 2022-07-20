Public swimming will be available this weekend at Cunningham Aquatic Center because Schifferdecker Aquatic Center will host the Joplin Stingrays Swim Team annual meet.
Schifferdecker will close at 6 p.m. instead of 8 p.m. Friday because of the meet.
Cunningham, located at 24th Street and Maiden Lane, will be open from 1 to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Admission is $4.50 for visitors 15 and younger and $5.50 for visitors 16 and older. There is no charge for children 2 and younger when accompanied by an adult.
The capacity of the pool is 400.
Packaged concessions will be available at Cunningham but not hot dogs and pizza. Patrons may bring in plastic water bottles. No glass containers will be permitted.
The normal 2022 operating schedule will resume Monday, with Schifferdecker Aquatic Center being open to the public.
