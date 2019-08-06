Grants totaling $113,560 to help stage Joplin area events that could attract overnight visitors are proposed by the advisory board of the Joplin Convention and Visitors Bureau.
The annual grants must be approved by the Joplin City Council before they can be awarded. They will be scheduled for council consideration at an upcoming meeting.
Patrick Tuttle, the CVB director, said the bureau budgeted $140,000 to help pay for events scheduled for next year. If the proposed grants are approved, the balance of that amount, which is $26,440, will be on hand to distribute through the year if new requests are made.
There were 17 applications for next year's funding. They totaled $211,200.
The CVB board reviews the applications and then schedules presentations by the applicants to get details of the request to determine whether it meets the criteria for the grants. The board then votes on the amounts proposed for distrbution.
Event grants recommended for approval are:
• Active Lifestyle Inc. for the Joplin Memorial Run, $18,000 requested; $10,000 awarded.
• George A. Spiva Center for the Arts for master level art instruction, $12,000 requested; $6,000 awarded.
• Four State Trucks/Chrome Shop Mafia for Guilty By Association, $25,000 requested; $25,000 awarded.
• Joplin Arts Fest, $13,340 requested; $7,500 awarded.
• Carl Junction Chamber of Commerce for the annual Carl Junction Bluegrass Festival, $11,070 requested; $3,000 awarded.
• Joplin Disc Golf Club for the annual Four State Open, $19,450 requested; $8,000 awarded.
• Rufus Racing for the annual Summer Roundup Triathlon, $17,035 requested; $8,000 awarded.
• Emancipation Celebration Committee for the Emancipation Park Day Celebration, $4,500 requested; $4,500 awarded.
• Ozark Christian College for its 2020 Conference Series, $25,000 requested; $17,500 awarded.
Grants recommended to help pay marketing costs for events:
• Downtown Joplin Alliance for a marketing campaign of its events, $13,900 requested; $3,000 awarded.
• Historic Murphysburg Preservation Inc. for Home for the Holidays, $1,000 requested; $1,000 awarded.
• George Washington Carver National Monument to market park events, $15,000 requested; $1,000 awarded.
• MSSU Alumni Association for Alumni Tracking Software, requested $3,500; awarded $3,500.
• Joplin History and Mineral Museum for museum marketing campaign, requested $13,850; awarded $5,000.
• Wildcat Glades Friends Group for event marketing, $14,995 requested; $3,000 awarded.
• ProMusica for 2020 concert series, $2,560 requested; $2,560 awarded.
• Carthage CVB for joint marketing campaign, $1,000 requested; $1,000 awarded.
Two grants are recommended from remaining funds in this year's funding cycle:
• Historic Murphysburg Preservation Inc. for marketing 2019 Home for the Holidays, $4,500 requested and that amount granted.
• Joplin History and Mineral Museum for an improved Bonnie & Clyde exhibit, $2,550 requested and up to $3,000 awarded.
Scoring
In scoring criteria for grants, the CVB board awards points for:
• Ability to increase event attendance and attract new visitors from at least 70 miles away.
• Ability to generate overnight hotel stays.
• Marketing includes digital platform.
• Event held during hotel low-occupancy times.
• Shows projected growth based on last year's numbers.
