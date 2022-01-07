Chronic wasting disease continues to spread among the deer population in Southwest Missouri and Northwest Arkansas, according to officials with both states.
For the first time, positives have been reported in Barry County, and additional positives were reported this deer season in Stone and Taney counties, Jasmine Batten, wildlife health program supervisor for the Missouri Department of Conservation, said Tuesday. A positive also was reported for the first time in Howell County, another Missouri county along the Arkansas border.
Missouri officials have been monitoring the deer disease along the border because of an outbreak in Northwest Arkansas that was first confirmed in February 2016 and has since spread to 18 other Arkansas counties. The worst hit area is Newton County, Arkansas, where 720 CWD-positive deer and elk have been reported, and where that first case appeared nearly six years ago. There have been 69 additional deer and elk positives in nearby Searcy County.
CWD has since been detected in a number of border counties. As of Dec. 29, 2021, there were eight positive cases reported in Benton County, up from six a year ago, according to the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission’s latest sampling results. There have been 143 cases in Carroll County, up from 122 last year, and 203 cases in Boone County, up from 165 last year.
Because of their proximity to those Arkansas counties, McDonald, Barry, Stone and Taney, as well as Missouri counties on the border, are part of the Missouri Department of Conservation’s CWD-management zone, where testing was required last November during the modern firearms season.
“Barry County is one of our new counties unfortunately,” Batten said.
“We had four positives in Barry County,” he said, adding that 482 deer were sampled there. “The Barry County positives were all below Table Rock Lake.”
No positives have turned up in McDonald County. Nor have any cases been reported in Jasper, Newton, Lawrence or Barton counties in Missouri, but there was no mandatory testing required in those counties, which would affect the number of deer tested.
A total of eight cases had previously been identified out of Stone and Taney counties, all of those in the 2018-2019 season.
“This year we have five positives in Stone and one in Taney,” Batten said, bringing the total to 14 for the counties around Branson.
Arkansas also reported a positive for the first time in Randolph County, another border county farther east. The closest positive case to one that turned up in Randolph County is not in Arkansas, but in Oregon County, Missouri, roughly 25 miles away. According to MDC, 11 positive cases have been identified in Oregon County, including one this year.
“Missouri has a little bit of a complicated CWD story,” Batten said, adding that there are likely multiple ways the disease has been introduced and spread around the state, but given the extensive CWD outbreak in Northwest Arkansas and the leading edge of that outbreak along the border, that seems the most likely origin source for Southwest Missouri counties.
Missouri total positives statewide stood at 255 as of Jan. 3, Batten said, with some samples still coming in. There have been no reported cases in Missouri’s elk herd.
AGFC Director Austin Booth said in a statement that his agency will evaluate the need for any expansion of the CWD Management Zone and regulations concerning deer hunting during the hunting regulations-setting process once the season is over.
“We held public meetings along the Missouri border this summer, but we aren’t going to stop now,” Booth said. “We’ll make sure we hold public meetings about our findings at the conclusion of deer season. Local hunters can help us a great deal by taking advantage of the free testing facilities and getting their deer tested for CWD. More hunter-harvested samples means more chances to find any new concentrations of the disease and give our staff a better picture of the landscape so they can make better-informed decisions moving forward. There is much left to learn about CWD, but this is certain: The most important thing for Arkansas deer hunters to do is keep hunting and get their deer tested.”
A team of state and federal officials, as well as university experts, has begun researching chronic wasting disease in Arkansas, and has begun capturing and monitoring deer over a five-year period. The study will focus around Newton and Searcy counties, where the outbreak originated.
Cory Gray, chief of research division for AGFC, said the study will help them better understand population dynamics.
“What is this disease going to do to our deer population? Does a positive female produce the same as a negative female? Does a positive buck survive as long as a negative buck? Is their home range different?” said Gray. “We want to be able to predict what the population will do 20 years down the road, 30 years down the road.”
