Chronic-wasting disease has been confirmed in another Southwest Missouri county for the first time.
A positive was reported in a Barton County deer harvested this fall, according to the Missouri Department of Conservation.
Jason Isabelle, cervid program supervisor for MDC, said it was near Prairie State Park in west-central Barton County.
An additional positive also was reported in Barry County this fall, bringing the total in that county to five so far. Four cases were identified in Barry County during 2021-2022 sampling, the first time the deer disease was confirmed in that county.
Barton, Vernon and Greene counties were added last year to the list of 38 counties that are now part of a designated CWD Management Zone, which are those counties where CWD has been found or those counties within 10 miles of where CWD has been found. At the time, no cases were reported in those three Southwest Missouri counties.
No cases have yet been confirmed out of Vernon or Greene counties, but 10 positives had previously been reported in adjacent St. Clair County and three were found in adjacent Cedar County. Positives also have showed up in Polk and Christian counties, both of which border Greene County.
So far this sampling season, which runs from July 1, 2022, to June 30, 2023, 46 new positives have been identified, all within previously designated CWD management zones.
That brings to 338 the number of positive CWD cases identified in Missouri, all in deer, since testing started in 2002. No positives have been identified in the state's wild elk herd, Isabelle said.
So far, the state has tested more than 28,000 deer this year as a result of mandatory and voluntary sampling, both inside and outside of designated management zones, and has between 100 and 200 tests with results still pending. MDC has tested hundreds of thousands of deer since it first started testing more than two decades ago.
Special rules apply within CWD management zones, including mandatory sampling requirements, rules for carcass disposal and more.
Archery season for deer continues through Jan. 15.
Isabelle said no cases have so far been reported in McDonald County, even as CWD continues to spread in Northwest Arkansas. McDonald County also is in a CWD Management Zone.
Arkansas
As of Dec. 8, 1,426 cases have been reported in Arkansas' wild deer since the first case was discovered there in 2016, with 1,282, or nearly 90% of those, in four counties: Newton, 765; Boone, 232; Carroll, 153; and Madison, 101. Boone and Carroll counties border Missouri.
As of Dec. 8, 11 CWD positives also have been identified in Benton County, Arkansas, just south of McDonald County.
The state of Arkansas also has identified 48 positives in its wild elk population, all of them in Newton, Searcy or Madison counties.
According to MDC, "to date, there have been no reported cases of CWD infection in people. However, some studies raise concerns that there may be a potential risk to people. Research is ongoing. Hunters and others should take precautions when processing any game to help prevent the transmission of any potential disease."
MDC also publishes guidelines provided by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which recommends that hunters in areas where CWD is found take the following precautions:
• Have harvested deer tested before eating the meat.
• If an animal tests positive for CWD, do not eat meat from that animal.
• Do not shoot, handle or eat meat from deer and elk that look sick or are acting strangely or are found dead.
• When field dressing deer or elk, use latex or rubber gloves.
• Minimize handling the organs of the animal, particularly the brain or spinal cord tissues.
• Do not use household knives or kitchen utensils for field dressing.
• If having deer or elk commercially processed, consider having the animal processed individually to avoid mixing meat from multiple animals.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.