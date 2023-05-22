CARTHAGE, Mo. — Carthage Water & Electric Plant was recognized as one of the nation’s top rated publicly owned utilities in the country recently.
CWEP has earned the Diamond Level-Reliable Public Power Provider designation from the American Public Power Association for providing reliable and safe electric service. The Diamond Level rating is the highest level of recognition awarded by the APPA.
The RP3 designation, which lasts for three years, recognizes public power utilities that have demonstrated proficiency in four key disciplines: reliability, safety, workforce development and system improvement. Earning this honor involves a process of proving a utility’s sound business and management practices, financial stability and a utilitywide commitment to safe and reliable delivery of electricity.
Out of more than 2,000 public power utilities nationwide, 271 currently hold the RP3 designation, and 109 earned the Diamond designation.
Chuck Bryant, CWEP general manager, said in a statement: “I am very proud that CWEP once again received this prestigious designation from APPA. CWEP has served the city of Carthage for 125 years, and from our board of directors to every CWEP employee, our mission remains to provide safe, reliable and low-cost services to our friends and neighbors. The men and women of CWEP pour their hearts into everything they do, and this award is a true testament of their efforts.”
