The Southwest Missouri Cyber Crimes Task Force saw a 37% increase in the number of cases opened in 2019 compared with the previous year and a 48% increase in cyber tips received from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
The task force — which investigates technology-related offenses involving child victims in a 22-county area of the state — on Friday released its annual report for the 2019 calendar year.
Joplin police Detective Chip Root, the officer in charge of the task force, said there were 899 cases opened, with a majority of them based on 519 tips received from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. The task force was able to identify 804 child victims, 132 of whom resided in Southwest Missouri.
Task force investigations led to arrests of 114 individual offenders, which amounted to 29 more arrests than the task force made in 2018.
Cyber crimes investigators served 174 search warrants in the year and generated the issuance of 581 subpoenas. Task force members conducted forensic examinations of 956 cellphones and 190 computers, analyzing more than 179 terabytes of data in support of their investigations.
Root said the task force also provided internet safety presentations to more than 360,000 residents over the course of the year and provided training to about 2,500 allied professionals and more than 1,600 Missouri law enforcement officers.
