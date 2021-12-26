William Galloway, 60, is on what he says is his 11th trip across America on a recumbent tricycle, and it is a tough road at times.
Galloway stopped in Jasper on Tuesday with a broken chain on his cycle.
It was the second time he had stopped in Jasper on his four-year trek back and forth across America.
Galloway rides across America working to raise awareness about traumatic brain injury and how he says the country needs to do better helping sufferers cope with the changes such injuries bring on.
He spent the night in Jasper’s city park before heading for dinner at Peggy’s Own Family Restaurant on Wednesday.
There he met police Chief Chad Karr, who, with a borrowed pickup from one of the restaurant employees, loaded up Galloway’s bike and brought him to Blue’s Bike Shop on Main Street in Joplin.
“I would never have gotten as far as I’ve been without people buying me tires for the bike, chains like the officer yesterday,” Galloway said. “He bought me that chain. I had the money to buy it, but he said 'No, I’ll take care of it for you.' I said I don’t want to burn a bridge, I want to come back here again. We joked around.”
Karr wrote about it on the Jasper Police Department Facebook page.
“His first time, William was needing some rest and comfort," Karr wrote. "The Jasper Police Department along with a couple citizens in town got together and got him a hotel room and a ride there. This time, his bike’s chains had broken and he was stuck. Employees at Peggy's Own Family Restaurant welcomed him in with open arms, fed him and let him wait there until a plan could be made to get him to Blue’s Bike Shop in Joplin.
“A plan was put into place, with Kelly Thompson loaning out his truck to the Jasper PD, we got William to the bike shop and bought him the bike chains as a Christmas present from the town of Jasper. William was sent on his way with cash for his trip.”
17 years ago
Galloway’s ride across America started four years ago, but it roots go back 17 years, when he was struck while riding a bicycle by a drunken driver and suffered a traumatic brain injury.
He said the driver was sentenced to 25 years in prison for hitting him and his wife received a year in jail for allowing him to drive.
Galloway was left to cope with a life that had been changed forever.
“There’s a lot of things I had a hard time remembering, but when I wasn’t supposed to get out of bed I fought with people” at a care center, Galloway said. “I wanted my life back.”
Galloway said he eventually became estranged from his family because he felt they wanted to run his life.
He became a ward of the state and was put in an assisted living center. He could walk, but he had difficulty with his balance. He kept fighting and started riding again, but holding a job was difficult for him because of seizures and difficulty concentrating.
Galloway said he was a truck driver at one time, and someone said he should return to that job.
“I said, 'You don’t understand trucking. You have to pass a DOT physical. I can’t pass it,'” Galloway said. “'Well, then go work at McDonald's,' they said. Sure, and go make the same money I make on disability.”
On the road
Four years ago, he left New Jersey to try to find help elsewhere.
He tried clinics in New York City, in Maryland and in Atlanta, pedaling to each location on his recumbent cycle.
He's traveled as far as Washington state, where he found a clinic that treats brain injuries using a hyperbaric chamber and natural therapies to improve blood flow to the brain. But the clinic was located in a place that had more crime than Galloway was comfortable with, and he felt forced to leave.
“With all the chaos there, the drugs and homelessness out there, and then we had the pandemic going on, I said, 'Doc, I’ve got to take off. I’ll get killed out here,'” Galloway said. “This bicycle is just like flashing cash.”
When he talked to the Globe on Thursday, he was planning to maybe spend Christmas in Joplin and head south and west, probably toward Texas. He said he had ridden more than 33,000 miles, gone through three bikes and four trailers, and crossed the country 11 times in four years.
It is tough traveling at times, but he says he knows his effort is making a difference.
He passed through Southwest Missouri and Southeast Kansas in 2019 and made a stop in Fort Scott, Kansas.
The local Fort Scott Tribune wrote an article about him on that trip, and the next day he had an encounter in a local restaurant.
“This guy walks in and puts his hand on my shoulder,” Galloway said. “He said, "I’m sorry for startling you, but I’ve got your meal for you.' He said, 'Don’t stop what you're doing,' and he said that several times, and I said, 'What do you mean by that?' He said, 'My wife had a brain injury. It changed both of our lives. I had to downsize my income to find her help because I made too much money.'”
