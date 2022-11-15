The Czech themed semester at Missouri Southern State University will conclude with two events on Thursday.
“Why Export to the Czech Republic and Central Europe?” will be presented at 9:30 a.m. in Plaster Hall’s Cornell Auditorium. Joshua Kaplan, office director of the U.S. Commercial Service, Kansas City field office, will discuss the opportunities available for any business interested in international trade with the Czech Republic and Eastern Europe.
The theater adaptation of Jáchym Topol’s novel “Nightwork” will be screened at 7 p.m. at Bookhouse Cinema, 715 E. Broadway. The story is set in a Czech border village during the country’s invasion by the Warsaw Pact armies, with events seen through the eyes of two young brothers. A Czech-themed party with food and beverages will be offered at 5:30 p.m.
A presentation originally planned for Friday, “The Impacts of Globalization on Life in the Town of Longyearbyen,” has been canceled and will not be rescheduled.
