DUENWEG, Mo. — The town of Duenweg is moving forward with its largest event of the year as area events continue to be canceled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The D-Towne Jamboree and Duenweg Celebration Day is slated for Saturday at the Duenweg Fairgrounds, 18700 Cedar Road. The fairgrounds are located about 4 miles east of Range Line Road in Joplin on Newman Road.
Gates open at noon with festivities beginning at 2 p.m. The one-day event will feature live entertainment from local acts, vendors, food trucks, a beer garden, free bounce houses and carnival games for children. Admission is $5 per car. The Jasper County Sheriff’s Posse will assist in parking cars.
Justin Pryor, organizer and administrative director to the mayor’s office, said the celebration was first launched in 2014.
"Last year was our best turnout," Pryor said. "We had right around 2,000 people, and this year, I think it will be bigger than that since everybody else has canceled their events. This will give people something to do.”
Facial coverings and social distancing are recommended to help curb the spread of COVID-19. Pryor said it will be easy to maintain a distance of at least 6 feet because of the fairgrounds' size.
“The city has 160 acres out there, so there will be plenty of room,” he said. “I think we can provide a safe space by having all of that land out there to have people able to social distance and still enjoy a show, music and food trucks.”
Live music will be provided by Erin Fitzgibbon, a singer-songwriter from the band Solace, at 2 p.m. Next up will be Bobby DeGonia, lead singer and guitarist with the band LiveWire, at 4 p.m. There will also be music performed by the Diversity Band at 6 p.m. and The Mixtapes at 8 p.m. Josh Dorris, a local comedian, will perform in between band sets.
Food trucks that have registered include Blondies Woodfire Wheelhouse, KK’s Concessions, The Driveway Diner BBQ and Ez Cheezy’s.
“The city doesn’t set out to make money off this event,” Pryor said. “If we break even, we’re fine. We just want to provide something for the community at least one day out of the year.”
Any vendors looking to participate in the event can email the city at chaen@duenwegmo.com. The vendor fee is $25, or $35 for electricity hookup. Nonprofit booths are free. The food truck vendor fee is $50. The deadline to register is by the end of the day Friday.
For more information, call City Hall at 417-623-2027.
