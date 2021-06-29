CARTHAGE, Mo. — Changes in city government in the more than two decades that Tom Short has served as Carthage city administrator have made that job grow in responsibility and in its demands on time, so the Carthage City Council decided to hire an assistant.
Greg Dagnan, police chief for the past 14 years, will serve as interim assistant city administrator for a six-to-nine-month transition period, after which the city will decide whether to keep the assistant position permanently and Dagnan can decide whether he wants to continue in the job.
That will give Dagnan a chance to transition police Capt. Bill Hawkins, a nearly 40-year veteran of the Carthage Police Department, into the job of police chief and see if he wants to keep it at the end of the transition period.
Carthage Mayor Dan Rife said the City Council and administrator have been talking about this move off and on for years, and in recent weeks the decision was made to make the move.
“We just decided it was time to do it,” Rife said. “There’s just more and more for Tom to do, and he doesn’t really have more time, so something had to give at some point, so we felt like it was time to get him some help and ease the load a little bit.”
Rife said the job of city administrator has grown significantly since Short started 24 years ago, plus there’s so much Short knows just from experience that the city decided it needed someone to learn how he does the job and how to take over in case he retires.
“He’s done well for the city, and I think continues to do well, but the demands on his time keep increasing year after year so we decided, well, it’s time to do something about that,” Rife said. “The pandemic may have been a part of it. If something were to happen and he wasn’t able to make it into the office for a while, there’s a lot of stuff where he’s the one who knows where it’s at and how to get to it.”
Dagnan said he’s looking forward to the challenge, although he enjoys being police chief.
“Am I ready to leave the police department?” Dagnan said. “That’s a hard question. This has been the best job I’ve ever had. I’ve loved this job, this community, this department. Even on a bad day, it’s still been a good day, it’s still been the best job I’ve ever had. The idea of stepping up and helping not just the police department but all the departments in the city is pretty appealing to me. Now in six months, we can all reevaluate.”
Dagnan said the idea is he’ll retain the title of police chief during the transition period, but he will spend about 90% of his time at City Hall and 10% at the Carthage Police Department.
This will allow him to train Hawkins, second in command at the department.
“Basically, because Bill Hawkins does a great job as captain, he’s extremely competent and knowledgeable, but there’s stuff I do that he doesn’t do,” Dagnan said. “So it’s just making sure I can pass that knowledge on, and then when we reevaluate in six months, again, it’s certainly a possibility he’ll stay where he’s at. It’s hard to predict the future, but that’s the plan right now.”
The changes take effect Thursday, the beginning of the city’s fiscal year.
In other business:
• The City Council named attorney Kimberly Fisher as the new municipal judge in Carthage.
Fisher takes over for Pete Lasley, who worked in the job for three years after taking over for Brad Cameron, a longtime municipal judge.
Lasley is accepting a job that will take him to Arkansas.
Rife said Fisher has been an assistant prosecutor for a number of years, and she has worked with City Attorney Nate Dally and the Carthage Police Department.
“We did some interviewing and she was the one that came out on top,” Rife said. “She’s worked as an assistant prosecutor for a long while, and is very comfortable and familiar in the courtroom, and I think she’s going to be able to jump in and kick right off.”
• The council also awarded a $470,000 contract to Sprouls Construction to rebuild and expand Hazel Avenue from County Route HH to George E. Phelps Boulevard.
The project will reinforce the road to handle larger truck traffic associated with the planned expansion of the Schreiber Foods distribution operation on Fairview Avenue.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.