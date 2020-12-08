Today in the newsroom we continued our focus on a historic building that caught fire Monday night.
City officials held a press conference to talk about what they know so far about the cause of the fire and the damage done to the building. While it was contained to the upper floor, the building suffered massive water damage.
We've paired the latest information with historical details and photos, which you can see right now on joplinglobe.com or in tomorrow's edition of the Globe. We'll also feature reports about:
- The Carthage City Council discussing an incoming boot manufacturer and the mayor's override of a mask ordinance.
- The state's board of education suspending the use of test results this year.
- Wednesday is the last day to register for the postponed Joplin Memorial run, which is set for this weekend.
We hope you have a relaxing evening.
