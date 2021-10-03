Joplin’s retiring assistant city manager and former health director has overseen the responses to at least two of Joplin’s most critical public health emergencies during his career and a number of other disease outbreaks, initiatives and responses for health improvement.
But when the man who made a 35-year career in the Joplin Health Department and city leadership roles talks about that work, Dan Pekarek is quick to credit the health department and city staff as well as community partners with getting the jobs done.
Though he passes along the credit, Pekarek has been awarded the highest honor that can be bestowed by the Missouri Public Health Association, the W. Scott Johnson Award. The award is given for skills, integrity, devotion to duty and constructive leadership.
“I think they got the right person,” said Ryan Talken, who succeeded Pekarek in leading the Joplin Health Department. The award was announced Friday at a retirement reception at Mercy Park. Speakers included Mayor Ryan Stanley and City Manager Nick Edwards as well as Missouri state Sen. Bill White, state Reps. Lane Roberts and Bob Bromley.
Pekarek started work at the city in 1986 as an environmental sanitarian at the Joplin Health Department. He later became lead sanitarian and was named health director in 1996.
During his tenure, he advocated for community health issues including water fluoridation, passage of a Tobacco 21 ordinance, and prescription drug monitoring. He promoted healthy eating and active lifestyles and worked on community initiatives related to Community Health Needs Assessments conducted by the local health consortia.
He also brought forward ordinances to strengthen animal control enforcement, a function of the health department.
“Anything that occurred while I was here, all those initiatives, that wasn’t me doing them. That was the staff doing them. They did all the work. It was partners in the community. I’ve also always told city managers that if the health department was asked to do all the things we do on a daily basis by ourselves, we’d have to have a staff four or five or six times what we have there,” Pekarek said.
Leadership roles
Craig Kreman, environmental engineer for the Quapaw Nation who worked with Pekarek on two boards related to environmental issues, the Clean Air Alliance and the Environmental Task Force of Jasper and Newton Counties, said Pekarek has been a steady hand in the work.
“Dan had a lot of people he could reach out to and get help to guide us in the right way” if information was needed by the boards. “He guided me too when I needed help with something. Being able to tie in the work here with things going in Joplin and in Kansas, Dan connected the pieces. We all have the same issues. We are dealing with mining waste, water quality and air quality issues, and we all need to be at the same table,” Kreman said.
Two of the largest public health emergencies that have faced Joplin in the past 100 years have been the current COVID-19 pandemic and the 2011 tornado, which killed 161 people and damaged or destroyed about 15,000 properties.
The COVID-19 virus has taken more lives in Joplin than the tornado, with the local death toll standing at 173 and 8,300 infections at the time of Pekarek’s retirement.
Asked how Joplin has fared in the pandemic compared to other parts of the nation, Pekarek said, “That is harder to pinpoint. You always would hope things go better than maybe they have. I don’t know that anybody in the country would not say that ‘I wish we could have done better’ because you never want to see individuals that are suffering and expiring.”
‘Public Health 101’
The tools used to fight the pandemic by the medical and public health communities including case investigation and contact tracing, isolation and quarantine, hand-washing, social distancing and masking “are all Public Health 101,” when there is a contagious disease filtering through a community.
How the COVID-19 virus became the deadly worldwide disease that it has is still unanswered.
“Similar novel viruses barely got started somewhere in the world and then they died out. We have some flu strains that were novel, but this is the first novel virus pandemic we’ve had in a long time,” Pekarek said.
He ranks it as Joplin’s largest public health challenge.
“The tornado was a single event. You had the issues associated with that had to be dealt with over a long time, but still the event was done. Whereas, the pandemic has been ever changing. It’s an event that has last over two years. Those are probably the two most significant events in the community that impacted public health.”
One of the larger public health concerns experienced during Pekarek’s career was remediation of lead-tainted soils that caused lead poisoning in children.
In the mid-1990s, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency launched a project to excavate soil from about 2,300 yards, parks and playgrounds that had been contaminated by fallout from a lead smelter that had operated in northwest Joplin. The tainted soil was replaced with clean soil during the work, which took place largely in the area where the smelter had been located.
That wasn’t the last of Joplin’s lead-contaminated soil concerns. The massive Joplin tornado churned up dirt in much of its path as it cut a swath across the south central area of the city. In areas where mining had been done, particularly along on both sides of South Main Street.
That kicked off a public health project post-tornado to conduct a soil remediation project funded by the EPA in which 1,091 yards were sampled in the disaster zone and 426 required excavation and soil replacement.
Lead remediation is undertaken because children can contaminate themselves when they play in the dirt or handle tainted rocks and ingest lead. Lead contamination in young bodies can damage the brain and nervous system, causing slowed growth and development, behavior and learning problems, and can affect speech and hearing.
Other roles
During his career, local health work evolved from addressing communicable disease outbreaks and immunizing people against them to identifying major health risks and educating the public on prevention. To do that, regional health departments and medical providers banded together to conduct studies, report on the findings, and develop strategies to fight those health trends that are causes of illness and death.
Pekarek sees those health and environmental issues related to clean air and water continuing to need attention. In particular, access to adequate water supplies is a concern for the future, he said.
In addition to his roles in public health, Pekarek has twice served as interim city manager and most recently as assistant city manager.
“Through his career, he has championed and educated the community on many public health issues and served in city administrative roles. His leadership and dedication to public service is admirable,” City Manager Nick Edwards said of Pekarek.
His next career move will involve camping, fishing, hiking and reading all the books he hasn’t had to time to peruse over the past 35 years, Pekarek said. He also will continue to serve on some of the boards he has worked with over his years in public health.
