Dan Pekarek, the assistant city manager in Joplin and former longtime director of the Joplin Health Department, has announced his retirement, to be effective Oct. 4.
Pekarek has been with the city for 35 years. During this time, he served as the public health director for 23 years and was appointed interim city manager in March 2019. He was named assistant city manager in June 2020.
“Dan led the effort of significant public health projects to assist and protect the well-being of our citizens," said Nick Edwards, city manager, in a statement. "...Through his career, he has championed and educated the community on many public health issues and served in city administrative roles. His leadership and dedication to public service is admirable.”
As the public health director, Pekarek provided advocacy and education on several issues, including community water fluoridation, improved ordinances for the city’s animal control division, the city’s Tobacco 21 passage, and Joplin’s prescription drug monitoring ordinance approval. He also led the Joplin Health Department’s response to the May 2011 tornado and assisted staff during the outbreak and management of the coronavirus pandemic in early 2020.
The city will begin a search process for a new assistant city manager at a later date.
