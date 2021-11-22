Dan Pekarek, Joplin's retired assistant city manager, has been named the 2021 Outstanding Citizen of the Year by the Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce and Southwest Missouri Bank.
The award, now in its 55th year, annually recognizes a business leader in Joplin for his or her outstanding commitment to the community. The individual is selected by a committee that is made up of the past three chamber board chairs and Citizen of the Year recipients.
Pekarek has served the city of Joplin in various capacities throughout his 35-year career. He started as an environmental health specialist in 1986 before being promoted to a lead sanitarian and, later, the director of the Joplin Health Department.
More recently, Pekarek served as interim city manager, and after the hiring of current City Manager Nick Edwards, he became the assistant city manager in June 2020.
"During my second term as mayor of Joplin, it became necessary to make a change in our city manager position. With the approval of City Council, I asked Dan to fill that position until we could fill the vacancy. For that year of searching, Dan was nothing short of amazing,” said Gary Shaw, the 2020 Citizen of the Year Award recipient, in a statement. “The respect the employees had for him, and his unique leadership abilities, turned our staff in a very positive direction and made it easier for the incoming city manager to assume those duties.”
