NEVADA, Mo. — Cottey College’s dance company, Cottey-in-Motion or Co-Motion, will present “Musical Theater Moves” at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday in the auditorium of the Center for the Arts, located on the northeast corner of Austin and Tower streets.
Students and faculty from the music department also will perform. Admission is free and open to the public; masks are optional.
Featured music for the dances include “Aquarius” from "Hair," “Maybe This Time” and “Mein Herr” from "Cabaret," “I’m Alive” from "Xanadu" and “Simon Zealotes” from "Jesus Christ Superstar." There will be vocal performances of “Turn Back, O Man” from "Godspell," “My Funny Valentine” from "Babes in Arms," “Requiem” from "Dear Evan Hansen," “Anything Goes” from "Anything Goes" and a medley from "The Sound of Music."
