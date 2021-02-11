An extreme cold wave will continue to grip the Joplin region with below-freezing temperatures and dangerous wind chills forecast over the next few days, as well as the possibility of snow Sunday and Monday.
The National Weather Service office in Springfield forecasts temperatures will dip into the teens and that widespread wind chills could reach as low as minus 20 degrees. Such wind chills can lead to frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. There will be days of dangerous cold, beginning today and lasting through Tuesday. The coldest days will be Saturday to Monday.
Mark Burchfield, a meteorologist with the weather service in Springfield, said Thursday that the forecast wind chill values are quite rare for the region and haven’t been experienced in several years.
“We want people to know that if they’re going to be out, they really need to protect themselves and be aware of how cold it’s going to be this weekend,” he said. “This weekend, the highs will be in the teens in the Joplin area. However, Sunday and especially Monday, highs in the single digits are likely.”
A storm from the Pacific Ocean will bring blankets of snow Sunday night and Monday to the Midwest. Burchfield said they’re confident it will snow, but the amount is still uncertain.
“This system has the potential to produce a lot of snow, but it’s going to depend on the exact track,” Burchfield said. “There are models and things out there showing a lot of snow, but we want people to know that things can change. It’s so cold that it really won’t matter how much snow we get because it’s going to impact roads regardless. But we’re not going to be dealing with different types of drizzle, freezing rain or snow. It’s finally going to be one type, and that will be snow. A lot of people will like that because it’s been a very messy couple of days.”
The Joplin region received less than a quarter of an inch of frozen drizzle this week. Burchfield said that even though that was a small amount, it was enough to wreak havoc on the roadways. Several schools were closed due to the slippery conditions.
“One of the key factors to get decent (accumulating) snow in this area is that you need to have that combination of very cold air and then the storm system,” Burchfield said. “A lot of times, we’ll get storm systems moving through, and we may not have the cold air or vice versa. That’s one positive thing about this snowfall, is that we will have cold air this time.”
Flurries are possible late tonight and early Saturday. The entire area will be affected, and the coldest readings are expected along and north of Interstate 44.
“We could see snow as early as Sunday during the daytime, but the period we’re most concerned about is Sunday night and Monday,” Burchfield said. “Temperatures early next week will continue to be cold. Getting into Tuesday and Wednesday, we probably won’t be above freezing most of next week. If we do get that snowfall on the ground by then, it will make things even colder and could prolong it.”
Battery tips
A car battery loses a third of its power in freezing weather. As the air outside cools, the oil in a car thickens. Parts move slower, and the battery must use more power to turn over and start the engine. The onset of extremely low temperatures increases the need to make sure the battery is in good working condition.
Here are a few quick tips to protect the battery.
• Park in a garage whenever possible. The less frigid the air is around a car, the better for the battery. If you live in an area with temperatures frequently below freezing, consider buying an engine heater to reduce the power the battery needs to start your car.
• Turn off lights, wipers and heater before you turn off your engine at the end of a drive to prevent an unnecessary drain on the battery the next time you start your car. Unplug phone chargers and USB cables for electronic devices as soon as you turn off your engine.
• Avoid using the car’s heater longer than you need to; the heater puts extra strain on battery.
• If you see corrosion on your battery, clean it or have it cleaned by a trained technician.
• If you consistently go two weeks or longer without using your car during the winter, invest in a battery tender to keep the battery charged.
Source: AAA Missouri
