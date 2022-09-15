Today in the Globe newsroom, we looked into bad driving around a big construction site.
As work on renovating a bridge on Range Line Road begins, the necessary closure has inspired a lot of risky behavior from drivers in the area, including speeding on residential streets and driving through traffic cones.
We'll have more about this story in Friday's edition of the Globe and online at joplinglobe.com. We'll also have reports about:
- Building construction in August.
- The EPA offering free residential lead testing in Cherokee County.
- A partnership leading to more educational walks.
We hope you have a good evening, and that you are able to enjoy tonight's Chiefs game.
