One thing was on our minds today in the Globe newsroom: just how hot it's going to be over the next few days.
Forecasts from the National Weather Service call for temperatures to reach into the triple digits, with heat index values even higher. There seems to be little relief on the way, as the forecast for the immediate future (currently, it goes through Tuesday) only drops below the upper 90s once.
Learn more in a story from reporter Kimberly Barker online at joplinglobe.com and in Wednesday's print edition.
We'll also bring you:
- Coverage of tonight's meeting of the Joplin City Council.
- Details of the latest donation to Bright Futures Joplin, courtesy of our "Community Shot" section.
- Information about a rate increase sought by Missouri American Water.
Enjoy your evening. Stay safe and cool.
