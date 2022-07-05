The sweltering heat that moved into the Joplin region early last month is here to stay but with even higher temperatures expected over the next several days.
Extreme heat is forecast in Joplin this week with high temperatures and heat index values expected in the triple digits. The National Weather Service office in Springfield issued an excessive heat warning for the Joplin region that will last through Thursday night, according to meteorologist Shelby Melto.
“In the Joplin area, we’re looking at temperatures in the upper 90s and even breaking 100 (degrees) for most of the week, at least through Thursday,” she said. “We do have an excessive heat warning out with those high temperatures. We are expecting heat index values ranging up to 110 degrees, so that’s warranting the excessive heat warning. I’m not saying that after Thursday we’re not going to see hot weather. We are still expecting hot weather through the weekend and even into next week.”
The weather service office in Springfield issues an excessive heat warning when heat index values reach around 110 degrees or stay between 105 to 110 degrees for four or more consecutive days. A few weeks ago, Joplin was under a heat advisory where it had heat index values up to 105 degrees.
“Central Missouri and southern Missouri are under an excessive heat warning and also the surrounding areas including Arkansas, and as far south as parts of Louisiana,” Melto said. “A large portion of the Midwest is experiencing this excessive heat.”
Tuesday tied Joplin’s hottest day this year when the mercury climbed to 100 degrees. It also had done so June 25, according to the weather service.
“Heat index values are warmer than what we saw a few weeks ago,” Melto said. “More of a widespread area will see index values of 105 up to 110 degrees. A couple weeks ago, we had a lot of heat index values ranging from 100 to 105. Some areas did see values reaching 110-degree heat index values, but this is a little bit more widespread and lasting longer than before.”
There are minimal chances for rainfall, and the weather service predicts that drought potential may increase in the coming weeks.
Take precautions
Of all weather-related hazards, extreme heat is responsible for the highest number of annual deaths.
Symptoms of heat-related illness include fatigue, nausea, headache, excessive thirst, muscle aches, cramps, weakness, confusion, anxiety and drenching sweats that are often accompanied by cold, clammy skin.
Heat exhaustion occurs after being exposed to high temperatures, and symptoms include heavy sweating, weakness and rapid pulse. Heatstroke is life-threatening and results when a person’s temperature control system shuts down, according to the American Red Cross.
The groups who are most vulnerable during extreme heat are pregnant women, newborns, young children or infants, elderly and people with chronic medical conditions.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside, and remember to stay hydrated. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing when possible.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.